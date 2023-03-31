Schools Across New York State Deal With ‘Active Shooter’ Threats

Many schools in the Hudson Valley and across New York State received terrifying calls reporting there is an "active shooter" in the school.

On Thursday, New York State Police confirmed schools across the Empire State received calls about an active shooter.

School Shooting Threats Made At Schools Across New York State

On the heels of the Nashville school shooting the last thing anyone should do is call make a joke about an active shooter inside a school.

Sadly, schools across New York State dealt with that on Thursday.

New York State reports police investigated several threats after a caller would state "that there is an active shooter in a school."

School Swatting Incidents Reported In New York State

New York State Police determined the calls were a prank.

School Shooting Threats Made In Dutchess, Putnam, and Westchester Counties

New York State Police did not confirm where threats were made. However, Hudson Valley Post has learned schools in Westchester, Putnam and Dutchess counties all dealt with threats.

One of those fake calls was made around 8:30 a.m. on Thursday at Putnam Valley High School.

"An anonymous call was made directly to law enforcement, fictitiously reporting a shooting at Putnam Valley High School. In response to this call, law enforcement officials and school district personnel immediately reacted and placed the High School into a Lockdown," the Putnam Valley Central School District Superintendent states in a message to the community.

No threat was found.

"It quickly became known that Putnam Valley was one of many school districts in the region and across the country to receive the same message," the Superintendent adds.

Netherwood Elementary School Incident

Netherwood Elementary School in Hyde Park also dealt with a school shooting threat.

The Dutchess County Sheriff's Office Law Enforcement Division investigated and determined "there is no danger to any students or staff at the school related to this specific incident."

