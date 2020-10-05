AC/DC’s ‘Shot in the Dark’ Appears in Dodge ‘Talladega Nights’ Spot

Are you sufficiently hyped for the new AC/DC song "Shot in the Dark" yet? To help build the anticipation even further, a bit of the song appears in a new commercial from Dodge that also revives several characters from the movie Talladega Nights.

Though set in 1981, the action features a young Ricky Bobby burning through the residential streets in a 2021 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye being chased by his father Reese Bobby (Gary Cole reprising his role from the original film) in a 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat.

Young Ricky simply just wants to "go fast," with his father hot on his tail cranking AC/DC's new track, perfectly placed in view on the Dodge stereo player. The pair are soon joined on the streets of Talladega by a young Cal Naughton Jr. in a 2020 Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock, pulling off a bit of "shake and bake." Eventually Reese implores the boys to remember his motto, "If you ain't first, you're last." Watch the spot in full below:

Dodge "Family Motto" Commercial With AC/DC

This past week, AC/DC confirmed the long-running rumor that they were returning with new music and a lineup that included the return of singer Brian Johnson, drummer Phil Rudd and bassist Cliff Williams. A teaser for "Shot in the Dark" was revealed, but the song isn't expected to arrive in full until later this week.