According to Marist Poll, How Prone is the Hudson Valley, Northeast to ‘Extreme’ Weather?
There's a number of factors that go into where geographically you'd like to pursue a career or maybe settle down with family. An increased amount of natural of disasters in recent has many Americans questioning where they'd choose to live. But if faced with a natural disaster, would you pack up and move away? Also, how many from the Hudson Valley and Northeast say they've been personally affected by extreme weather?
A new national poll from NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist College examines the issue.
According to the poll, 24% living in the Northeast say they've been affected by extreme weather over the past two years. While this is nowhere near as high as those polled from the South or Far West, the survey only looked back through 2019. This doesn't take into account weather events such as Hurricane Irene, Superstorm Sandy, or all the major snow storms. But, when compared to many living in the Gulf states, who have been slammed time and time again by hurricanes in just the past few years, or those out West who have endured megafires every year, we're still pretty lucky.
The poll found that only that while 81% said they would not want to move to an area that experience frequent extreme weather events, only 9% said they'd flee for good if faced by natural disasters. NPR says that the poll was conducted September 20-26, surveying 1,220 adults. The results say that 3 in 10 Americans claim they've been impacted by severe weather over the past two years.
Of course, many across the Northeast could make a case for the record floods and tornadoes brought by Ida in early September, though our region only caught the remnants of the storm, and not a direct hit. The Hudson Valley also experienced the remnants of Hurricane Henri and Tropical Storm Fred in 2021, and the remnants of Hurricane Isaias in 2020.