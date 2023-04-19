Accident Claims Hudson Valley ‘Mountain Man’, Minibike Enthusiast

A tragic accident claimed the life of a Hudson Valley motorcycle rider this week.

Police have been investigating the scene of a tragic accident that occurred on Monday evening ab a busy Orange County intersection. On Monday evening just before 9:30pm, the Town of Wallkill Police Department responded to a car and motorcycle collision at the intersection of Route 211 and Tower Drive in Middletown.

According to police, a Subaru driven by Juan Castillo struck a 1996 Harley Davidson motorcycle. The 35-year-old from the Town of Wallkill was driving his Subaru westbound on Route 211 when he struck the motorcycle from the rear. Police say the motorcycle was stopped at the intersection when Castillo ran into it.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

The motorcyclist, identified as 56-year-old George Marse of Port Jervis, was transported to Garnet Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased. Those who knew Marse described him as one of the nicest people you'd ever meet and someone who always took the time to stop and say hello. Known as "Mountain Man" to his fellow mini bike enthusiasts, Marse was a fixture at many local auto shows and bike meet-ups where bikers say he served as a "walking encyclopedia" of motorcycle knowledge.

The online forums of oldminibikes.com were filled with kind words for Marse after news spread of the fatal accident. Some bikers also expressed anger that the Port Jervis man was killed while it appeared that he was legally stopped at an intersection.

Town of Wallkill Police say an investigation into the events that led up to the accident remains under investigation.

5 Things You Might Not Know About Motorcycles