A Super Pink Moon Will Rise in the Hudson Valley in April

We love when we have the oportunity to catch a glimpse of a Super Moon. It's even better when it's a full super moon.

Lucky for us, we'll have the chance to see one coming up at the end of the month.

When a full moon rolls around there's usually a ton of folklore, agriculture legends and stories behind what the moon will bring us in the up coming months. According to the Old Farmers Almanac that all rings true for April's pink Super Moon.

The Old Farmers Almanac explains:

According to folklore, the period from the full Moon through the last quarter of the Moon is the best time for killing weeds, thinning, pruning, mowing, cutting timber, and planting below-ground crops.

They also add this saying: "A full Moon in April brings frost. If the full Moon rises pale, expect rain."

The Super Pink Moon also has different names in history from our Native American, Colonial American, and European ancestors including:

Breaking Ice Moon

Moon When the Streams Are Again Navigable

Budding Moon of Plants and Shrubs

Moon of the Red Grass Appearing

Moon When the Ducks Come Back

Moon When the Geese Lay Eggs

Frog Moon

Sucker Moon

For more on the meaning of those names, check out the Almanac website. But for 2021, we're calling it the Super Pink Moon.

You'll be able to catch a glimpse of the Super Pink Moon on Monday night, April 26th. When it will reach full illumination at 11:33 PM EST.

And just a heads up, don't let the name fool you. While it's called the Super Pink Moon, it wont appear pink in the sky. However, the Almanac reports that this Super Pink Moon (and the next full moon in May) will appear "bigger and brighter than your average full Moon."

