Shocking Amount of Hudson Valley Voters Chose Kanye For President

It's unclear what people in the Hudson Valley were thinking when they cast their ballots for Kanye West.

With the election behind us, we can now move on with our lives, united in the common cause of bettering our nation. Ha, just kidding. We're still a mess.

While everyone bickers over the final results of the election and Joe Biden is elected president for the 35th time, we should probably pause for a moment to contemplate something none of us anticipated; Kanye West received a bunch of votes in the Hudson Valley.

While much of the region was bickering whether Trump or Biden would be best to lead our country for the next four years, a curious group of local voters had a different plan. When entering the voting booth, these Hudson Valley citizens didn't go blue or red. Instead, they went a whole different way.

Getty Images

West, who ran as a third-party candidate, held some awkward press conferences that were more about his rambling stream of consciousness than political talk. According to his supporters, however, the candidate was serious about his run. West's platform consisted of creating something called the "culture of life" and bringing prayer back to public school. He also wanted to abolish both the death penalty and abortion.

Here in the Hudson Valley, Kanye West received 106 votes. The breakdown shows West earning 41 votes in Dutchess, 12 in Ulster and 53 in Orange. While that may not seem like a lot, the presidential race between Biden and Trump came down to just 113 votes in Orange County. So, you could say that voters who opted for Kanye West and other third-party candidates could have actually swung the election in either direction if they decided to vote either Democrat or Republican.

It's unclear if those who voted for West did it as a joke, a political statement or maybe even by mistake. But whatever the reason, it's important to know that there are people living among us in the Hudson Valley who would have had no problem calling Kim Kardashian the First Lady.