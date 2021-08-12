A New Life for Liberty! Meet Your New Best Friend.

Calling beagle lovers! Liberty is a sweet, energetic girl looking for her new fur-ever home that will shower her with love. Liberty was brought to Pets Alive as a stray. She is a one-and-a-half-year-old girl weighing at 26 pounds. As a beagle, she loves to talk, so she has a lot of opinions and love to share. Liberty would bring happiness to any home.

She is a sweet girl who enjoys treats, belly rubs, and playing with her toys. She loves to go for walks, but she could use some extra training with her leash skills. Liberty is a wonderful girl who is looking for a family to call her own.

! Does liberty sound like the perfect pup for you? Fill out an application online or call 845-386-9738 and ask for information on Liberty today!