A Little Love for a Hometown Favorite

Who doesn't love a good diner? It's an honest question. Virtually every town in America has a diner or multiple diners for anyone's dining experience. Each diner has its own set of charms and is an integral part of every town's community. I've been to plenty of diners myself but there's one that for me sticks out above the rest. That diner is Ikaros Diner.

ThinkStock/Laura Stone ThinkStock/Laura Stone loading...

Any Time, Anywhere

Now first off I must admit, I have at least a little bit of bias here. Ikaros Diner is located back near my home town of New Windsor, New York, so the fact that it was always easy to make it there whenever I choose is a huge plus, regardless time of day...or night. Ikaros Diner was there on plenty of occasions from simple meetings with family and friends for breakfast, lunch or dinner, to the late night "I'm Hungry" trip back from a concert. There's something to be said about reliability like that.

Rawf8 Rawf8 loading...

In all seriousness though, Ikaros Diner is absolutely fantastic. I'm simple when it comes to diner food, give me a filling and delicious breakfast with a good cup of coffee or a juicy cheeseburger and I'll be completely satisfied. Side note and I thought about this recently, but how is it that every diner seems to have the exact same coffee? Anyway, Ikaros leaves me happy every time I go. Eggs, bacon, sausage, home fries, with a bagel are my breakfast go to (can't forget the hot sauce) and their incredible SunnySide Burger might be the best burger I've ever eaten. If you couldn't tell by the name, it's a burger with a fried egg on top of it.

gourmet bacon and blue cheese burger rez-art/Thinkstock loading...

Seriously though, I'd encourage anyone to come and enjoy an experience at Ikaros. They are located at 909 Union Ave, New Windsor, New York. In addition, I would also encourage people to visit all of the other dining establishments that my hometown has to offer. There's a plethora of possibilities and the number of mouth watering possibilities are endless.

9 Delicious Dutchess County Diners These 9 Dutchess County Diners Won't Disappoint