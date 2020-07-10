‘A-List Celebrities’ Gives Hudson Valley Safe Shopping Tips

"A-List celebrities" created videos you don't wanna miss on how to safely shop during the COVID-19 pandemic in the Hudson Valley.

On Wednesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced beginning Friday, July 10, malls can open in regions that have entered Phase 4 of reopening. All regions in New York State besides New York City are in Phase 4 of the four-step reopening process.

In order to reopen, malls across the state must first implement an enhanced Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning - or HVAC - filtration system and follow proper ventilation protocols, officials say.

After Cuomo's announcement, the CEO of the Pyramid Management Group Stephen J. Congel announced Pyramid Management Group malls in the Hudson Valley plan to reopen on Friday. Pyramid Management Group operates the Poughkeepsie Galleria, Galleria at Crystal Run in Middletown and Palisades Mall in Rockland County.

New York officials released a number of new guidelines malls and customers must follow, including customers wearing masks.

The Poughkeepsie Galleria and Galleria at Crystal Run in Middletown will open Friday for on-property retail, dining and eligible entertainment following the official New York Phase 4 guidance, officials say. Both malls will have reduced hours and new health guidelines.

The Galleria at Crystal Run and Poughkeepsie Galleria has also enlisted a host what mall officials call "A-List celebrities" to encourage shoppers to do their part in shopping safe.

Participating celebrities include comedian and actor Bob Sagat, musician Lance Bass, actress Lindsay Lohan, actor Chuck Norris, musician Sean Paul, musician Xzibit and reality television star Teresa Giudice.

Each created what officials describe as fun, educational and often light-hearted videos showcasing their “Top Tips to Shop Safe” when shopping in the Hudson Valley. Click each celebrity's name, above, to watch their videos.

Tips include: