A Banned Sam Adams Beer is Coming to New York

Beer lovers, think you're ready to take on this challenge? A new beer that is so strong that it's been banned in 15 states is coming to New York in October. Sam Adams has thrown together a new recipe known as Utopias, and it's boasting a very heavy alcohol content. And by heavy in this case, try 28% alcohol by volume. Think you can handle a beer this strong?

According to the Sam Adams website, brewing Utopias is described as time intensive and complex. The recipe uses a blend of bathes, some of which have been aged for nearly 30 years in a variety of barrels, including Scandinavian Aquavit and Moscat barrels. They even throw in a little bit of maple syrup straight from Vermont to finish it off. Sam Adams describes the taste being along the lines of Vintage Port, Cognac, or Fine Sherry. This limited release will be available October 11 in a 25.4 once custom bottle. But get ready to open your pockets. The new batch costs $240 dollars for a bottle.

Utopias is currently illegal in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, New Hampshire, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, Utah, Vermont, and West Virginia. But we'll see soon see this this limited release here in New York October 11. But get ready to open your pockets. The new batch costs $240 dollars for a 25.4 once custom bottle. Maybe this could make a good holiday gift for the beer lover in your life? Or, just keep it for yourself instead.

But you may not want to wait too long. CNN says that Sam Adams only brews versions of Utopias every two years, and it's limited to around 13,000 bottles.

