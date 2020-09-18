$94 Million Jackpot-Winning Powerball Ticket Sold in New York

This is the first time a winning Powerball ticket has been sold in New York State in over a year.

The New York State lottery reports a $94 million winning ticket for Wednesday's Powerball was sold in Saratoga County. The winning numbers for Wednesday night's drawing were 10-17-31-51-53 and the Powerball was 1.

The winning ticket was sold at Minogue's Beverage Center on Route 9 in Malta, just north of Albany. As of Thursday, the winner hasn't come forward, according to the Daily Gazette.

“There is a bit of time of when the winner either figures it out that he or she had one, finds the ticket or is alerted by somebody until they come in and claim,” Gaming Commission spokesperson Brad Maione told the Daily Gazette. “Typically, these folks, if it’s a consistent player they determine that the best way forward is to get their ducks in order in terms of finances, legal representation and just getting prepared for a big win like this.”

The winner has one year from the date of the drawing to come forward and claim the prize. The odds of winning a Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292,201,338, according to the New York Post.

This is the first time a winning Powerball ticket has been sold in New York in over a year. The last Powerball winning ticket sold in New York happened on Sept. 4, 2019. The winning ticket for $80 million was sold near Buffalo at Friendly Markets on Erie Road in Derby, WGRZ reports.