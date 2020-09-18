Is The Best Pizza From New York, New Jersey or Connecticut?

People and even governor's throughout the tri-state are debating where the best pizza can be found.

Late last week, The Daily Meal released a list of "The 101 Best Pizzas in America."

The website claims the best slice in America can be found at Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana in New Haven, Connecticut.

"Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana is a household name for pizza buffs everywhere. The New Haven-based pizzeria is famous for its signature coal-fired White Clam Pizza featuring fresh clams, grated pecorino romano, garlic, oregano and olive oil. Get a taste at any location in Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and New York. Not only is Frank Pepe’s the top pizza destination in the country, but it’s also one of the greatest old-school restaurants of all time," The Daily Meal writes while naming Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana as the best pizza in America.

The Daily Meal's list gave Connecticut bragging rights.

"Best pizza in the US," Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont wrote on Twitter while sharing the article.

The governors in New York and New Jersey didn't agree.

“Stay in your lane, Ned," New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy responded to Lamont.

“Um. Guys. You can slug it out for second place. We all know who’s number one," New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said to both.

The highest-ranking pizza from New York ranked third while New Jersey's top-ranked pie placed fourth.

John’s of Bleecker Street in New York City was the top-ranked New York City pizzeria.

"John’s of Bleecker Street is a New York City landmark that opened in 1929 and has been “doing it the same way ever since.” The family-owned pizzeria is best known for its pepperoni and sausage mushroom pizzas, but don’t come here expecting a slice. Pizza is sold by the whole pie only," The Daily Meal wrote.

Razza Pizza Artigianale in Jersey City, New Jersey is where you can find the best pizza in New Jersey, according to The Daily Meal.

To come up with its list, The Daily Meal says it "used internal expertise, scoured Yelp and other review sites, looked at coverage by local journalists and gathered suggestions from readers."

In order to make the list, a pizzeria's pie must be "saucy, cheesy slices of heaven with a doughy-yet-crispy crust and a nice flop; along with a respectable amount of grease."

While a number of New York pizzeria's made the list, the Empire State did not top the list, as most New Yorkers would assume. However, over 20 New York pizzerias did make the list for "The 101 Best Pizzas in America." Six Connecticut pizzerias made the list while four from New Jersey were ranked.

Where do you think the best pizza can be found? Do you think New York can claim bragging rights for making the list the most times?