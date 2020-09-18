40 Accused of Selling Drugs in Hudson Valley, Many Wanted By Cops

Officials charged 40 people who are all accused of selling drugs in the Huson Valley. Many are wanted by police.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

On Friday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler, Major James C. Michael of the New York State Police, City of Middletown Police Chief John Ewanciw, City of Newburgh Police Chief Arnold Amthor and Orange County Sheriff Carl DuBois announced that 40 defendants have been indicted by an Orange County grand jury on crimes pertaining to the trafficking of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, and prescription medications throughout Orange County.

The indictments are part of an enforcement action conducted by the Orange County Drug Task Force, the New York State Police, the City of Middletown Police and the Orange County District Attorney’s Office.

The enforcement action primarily used undercover police officers to purchase narcotics and prescription medications, officials say. 38 of the defendants were indicted by an Orange County grand jury and charged with crimes including criminal sale of a controlled substance and criminal possession of a controlled substance for allegedly selling narcotics, including cocaine, heroin, oxycodone and fentanyl to undercover police officers.

Two are accused of selling the prescription medication alprazolam to undercover police officers.

The group of 40 is accused of selling the drugs from late fall 2018 through May 2020. Bail was set for three of the 40 due to new bail laws, officials say.

Niki Capaci was arraigned in Orange County Court on an indictment charging her with criminal sale of a controlled substance in the third degree and released without bail due to the new bail laws, according to the Orange County District Attorney's office. Within five days of being released, Capaci was again arrested for allegedly possessing 820 decks of suspected heroin. Although the District Attorney’s Office requested that bail be set on Capaci in the Town of Monroe Court, Capaci was again released without bail.

The following are currently charged with the Class B felonies, Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree, and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree:

The following are currently charged with the Class D felonies, Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree, and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree:

The District Attorney’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in the apprehension of the following individuals for whom arrest warrants were obtained: