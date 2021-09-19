I think we've all tried most of these.

With school open across the Hudson Valley and some of us missing being a kid, we thought it might be fun to reminisce about some of the foods that you remember eating as a kid. Depending on how old you are will have a lot to do with how you answer our "lighting question"

What food do you think of as soon as I say its from your childhood?

We got some amazing answers including, Terri who texted us, "Cream cheese and jelly on toast sandwiches." Melinda texted, "Fried bologna sandwiches", Tami from Beacon texted, "Chip beef on toast (s%^t on a shingle)!!".....LOVE IT!

Here are seven more foods that will make you miss being a kid....did we miss any?

7 Foods That Will Bring You Back to Being A kid Foods that we loved as kids.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)