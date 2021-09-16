7 Easy Hudson Valley Hikes to Take in Stride Before Winter

Looking to get outdoors and take a hike here in the Hudson Valley? Here are 5 hikes that you should go on before it becomes winter.

Hike to Ferncliff Fire Tower, Rhinebeck, less than two miles. The trails around the area are great too, be careful to stay on the path. There is one spot that if you are not careful, you will be walking on private property. Just look for the signs.

Hike to Poet's Walk, Red Hook, approximately 2 miles.

Hike to Burger Hill, 9G, Rhinebeck, about 1 mile from parking lot to summit. This is also a great place to go sledding in the winter. While you are here, make sure to check out the cool new historic sign, marking the are that was once known as the Violet Belt.

Hike at Falling Waters Preserve in Saugerties, about 2.5 miles round trip, includes two water falls.

Hike to the Saugerties Lighthouse. The lighthouse is from the 1860's, fairly easy hike about 1-1.5 miles.

Hike to the Top Cottage in Hyde Park. Park on Route 9G at the Val Kill Historic Site, then follow the trails. There are two there, one that takes you in a big circle and one that takes you up to the Cottage. The Cottage path can be a bit to navigate, but totally worth it when you get to the top.

Hike what the local's call 9-0-9, or the Taconic Hereford MUA Trail, just of the Taconic State Parkway The few times that I have been on it, you will want to be aware of the bikers on the path. Mountain bikers that is.

The above hikes are fairly easy and a great way to spend some time outdoors even if you only have a short amount of time to spend. Looking for some trails that happen to be near a Beer Trail? Here are a few also located in the Hudson Valley.

Maybe You Will See This on One of Your Hiking Adventures At the top of the Popolopen Torne trail, in Orange County, you'll be greeted with a breathtaking military memorial.

Maybe a Trip to this Town is Worth the Adventure and the "Hike?"