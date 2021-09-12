6 Things You’ll Need Next Time You Get Stung By a Bee

If it ever happens to you, here are some of the things you can do to help.

After going almost 30 years without being stung by a bee, my streak of being "sting free" came to end over the weekend and I have to say the pain is something I can't wait to forget...LOL!

Back on Saturday I was out walking my dog Smalls around my apartment complex, a trip that we've taken numerous times everyday, the walk was going like it always does, until it happened. I'm standing in the grass waiting for Smalls to do his "business" and I feel something crawling on my hand. I wave my hand in the air to swipe away whatever it is off of me and after a second I start to feel this pain.

Now I won't say it was excruciating or anything, but it definitely wasn't pleasant and as I looked at it I realized that a bee stung me. It's been so long since it happened I wasn't sure what I was supposed to do after it stung me. DO I need to do anything? Do I just let it be, or do I need to get some sort of cream for it? I had so many questions, so I did a little research to see what people are supposed to do if they are stung by a bee.

Here's what I figured out....side note I'm no doctor so I don't recommend just following my advice, if you have questions I would recommend contacting your doctor.

First thing you need to do is make sure you remove the stinger from your body.

Next you'll need the following......

