6 of CT’s Most Dangerous Backyard Activities for Kids This Summer
With summer here and more and more kids heading outside, there are some dangers that exist as close as your own backyard.
According to safehome.org, a new study finds parents are underestimating the dangers lurking for children in their own backyards, especially during the summer.
19% of parents who were involved with this recent survey expressed backyard safety concerns, yet the government reported a steady rise in backyard child fatalities and that 63% of summer-related-injuries impact children ages 2 to 11.
Here are the Top 6 most dangerous backyard activities for kids in Connecticut: