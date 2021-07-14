6 Live Music Events in the Hudson Valley You Cannot Miss in July

I have always said that summers in New York are so memorable. I live for the warm, sunny days with the bluest skies and greenest grass during this time. In the morning, the birds are chirping and at night we hear the summer chorus of insects and tree frogs.

Along with mother nature in summer, we also have a lot of events taking place more than ever. For the most part, local villages and towns have been putting on live music shows featuring Hudson Valley musicians. It has been so nice to see communities come together for a night out enjoying each other’s company.

Check out these top 6 live music events taking place this month in the Hudson Valley.

Woodstock

On Wednesday, July 14, 2021, there will be Music in the Beer Garden with Marji Zinz. Starting at 8pm, you can head on over Colony Woodstock Beer Garden in Woodstock. You can bring yourself, your kids and even your dog to this event. There will be food on-site as well.

Find out more about this event here.

Kingston

On Saturday, July 17, 2021, there will be an open mic night at the Kingston Artist Collective & Café. This event will take place from 6:30pm until 9:30pm on Broadway in Kingston. Open mic night takes place every 3rd Saturday of the month.

If you would like to know more about this event, contact Daniel Rhinier here.

Bearsville

On Saturday, July 17, 2021, there will be an Americana BBQ & Live Music Event at Bearsville Center. From noon until 5:30pm there will be live music, vendors, tours, alcohol and more. Head to Tinker St for this fun-filled event and find out more here.

Saugerties

On Saturday, July 17, 2021, there will be a Sweet Saturday Performance Series featuring Navatman Music & Dance. Starting at 6pm, this event will take place on the majestic grounds of Opus 40 in Saugerties. They have a world-famous sculpture park there and it is simply amazing. Join in on this experience with live music and more. Find out more about this event and details here.

Walden

On Wednesday, July 21, 2021, join The Bunker Boys in the village of Walden for this live music event. They will be performing at Wooster’s Grove from 6:30pm until 9pm. I saw them in person at several different places throughout the Hudson Valley. They bring those feel-good vibes, so get ready.

Find out more here.

Montgomery

On Tuesday, July 27, 2021, the Manaklin Bros will be performing in the village of Montgomery. During this Summer Concert Series Event, they will begin at 6:30pm and perform until 8:30pm. Gather your friends and family for a fun-filled night in one of the cutest villages in the Hudson Valley.

Find out more about this event here.

Do you like live music? Have you gone to any concerts in the Hudson Valley so far? Let us know below.