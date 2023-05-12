Westchester, NY Family Charged For Illegally Possessing 50 Guns

Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah and North Castle Police Chief Peter J. Simonsen announced today that three family members living in the same residence in North Castle, New York, were arraigned on an indictment alleging the illegal possession of nearly 50 guns. The collection of illegally possessed guns found in their home include semi-automatic riffles, shotguns, machine guns and a ghost gun.

Nearly 50 Illegally Possessed Guns Found in North Castle Residence

On January 25th, 2022, the North Castle Police Department arrested Theodore Brois (68), Helene Brois (63), and Brandon Brois (25), who had no permits to legally purchase or possess firearms, and seized 48 guns. The guns were found in several rooms throughout the house, and at least 15 of the guns were loaded.

Get our free mobile app

As of yesterday, May 9, the defendants were arraigned in Westchester County Court after a Westchester County Grand Jury indicted the defendants on the following charges:

· Theodore Brois, 68, was charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the First Degree, Criminal Possession of a Firearm, Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree (related to the alleged possession of five or more firearms), eight counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree (related to the alleged possession of loaded assault weapons), and 12 counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree, all felonies. · Brandon Brois, 25, was charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree (related to the alleged possession of a loaded pistol), Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree (related to the alleged possession of five or more firearms), two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree (related to the alleged possession of loaded assault weapons), four counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree, all felonies, and nine counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree, misdemeanors. Brandon Brois has a prior conviction of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, which prohibits him from legally possessing any firearm. · Helene Brois, 63, was charged with Criminal Possession of a Firearm, Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree (related to the alleged possession of five or more firearms), two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree (related to the alleged possession of loaded assault weapons), and three counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree, all felonies.

The arrest of the Brois family was a result of an investigation by the North Castle Police Department, the Westchester County Department of Public Safety, the Westchester County Department of Public Safety's Real Time Crime Center, the FBI, and the Westchester County District Attorney's Office.

The case is before Judge Anne Minihan in Westchester County Court and is being prosecuted by the Violent Criminal Enterprise Bureau of the Trials and Investigations Division.

Gun Violence Emergency Declared in New York, Lawmakers Respond Gov. Cuomo declared the first-in-the-nation gun violence disaster emergency in New York.

Gun Crime Numbers in Hudson Valley Counties Ranked Lowest to Highest