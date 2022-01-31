5 Secret Menu Items You Can Order at Joe’s Dairy Bar in Hopewell
If you ask ice cream lovers across the Hudson Valley "What's one of your favorite ice cream shops?" They're likely to send you to Hopewell Junction in Dutchess County.
Joe's Dairy Bar in Hopewell is one of the top rated and recommended ice cream shops around the Valley, and rightfully so.
Joe's spunky creations throughout the year like the Cider Donut Sunday and their properly themed ice cream cookies (like their Oreo-peppermint concoction during the holiday season) are the talk of the town.
Delicious Little Secret
Did you know that not only is Joe's Dairy Bar opened year-round, but they also have a 'secret menu'?
The Joe's Dairy Bar team took to their Instagram account to share what you can order off their Secret Winter Menu for 2022. Take a look at what secret items you can order this winter:
Mac & Cheese Hamburgers
Mac & Cheese Hot Dogs
Mac & Cheese by the cup
Peanut Butter Cup Hard Ice Cream
Brownie Batter Hard Ice Cream
Who cares if it's cold outside. A scoop of PB Cup ice cream is good for the soul, right?
Secrets Safe With Us
JDB will be adding more deliciousness to their menu as the colder months go on. If you want to be up to date on the latest on the Secret Menu make sure you're following Joe's Dairy Bar on Instagram or Facebook.
Joe's Dairy Bar also offers up beautiful homemade ice cream cakes and since they're opened year round, you can get a cake for any occasion. If you're interested in having a cake made, Joe's Dairy Bar recommends you DM them on Instagram or send them a message on Facebook.
If you'd like to order off the 'secret menu' you can order by visiting Joe's Dairy Bar in person, calling them 845-221-0488 or ordering through your favorite delivery service.
Have a recommendation for a secret menu item? Check out all of Joe Dairy Bar's social media accounts. They'll have videos and polls about what you would like to see on the menu.
Everyone loves to save a couple bucks, right? Make sure to click the link on JDB's IG bio for 20% off your next visit.