5 Reasons Everyone Loves Cold Spring, New York

Trying to pick out which Hudson Valley town to visit next, can be tough, especially if the family has entrusted you to make the choice for everyone to have a good time. Believe me, been there done that, and if you ask my family, I've failed more times than I would like to admit!

To help make sure that doesn't happen to you on your next adventure out and about, the Wolf "hometown of the week" is our weekly opportunity to pick apart a Hudson Valley town/village to try and get to know them a little bit better.

This week, we examine some of the fun things to do in the village of Cold Spring, New York, located in Putnam County. Cold Spring is home to well over 2,000 full-time residents and if you've never been on the weekends in the warmer months, it's home to thousands of people walking and hiking all over the place.

Hudson Highlands State Park

Hudson Highlands State Park is one o the most popular places for hikers to take in some amazing views of the Hudson Valley. It's located on the east side of the Hudson River and runs from Peekskill in Westchester County, through Putnam County, to Beacon in Dutchess County. Some of the well-known hikes include Bull Run, Mount Tauras, Breakneck, and the Cornish ruins hike.

Donuts Everyone Will Love

If you're anything like us, WE LOVE DONUTS and during Fall there are so many places that claim to have the BEST! Saying it is one thing but actually having them is another. One place you should check out is Vera's Marketplace in Cold Spring. How do we know? Sue a fan of our radio show, dropped some of their donuts a few weeks ago and we still can't stop talking about them. They are located at 3091 Route 9 #102, Cold Spring, if you go be sure to say HI to Dominick!

West Point Foundry Reserve

We get our best information from fans and Bill from Washingtonville texted us, "Cold Spring is the site of the old West Point Foundry, which is today preserved as a museum and open, outdoor space. While the name may cause some confusion, it had no affiliation with the military academy; although its most famous Superintendent, Robert Parker Parrott, was himself a West Point graduate and also served as an instructor there. Parrott, together with his brother, Peter, was behind the development of the Parrott cannon, which was used extensively on both sides during the American Civil War. The products cast there were also significant to the industrial revolution, as well piping that was used early on in building NYC's aqueduct system. Check it out, it's an interesting place, and includes beautiful outside views for hikers." West Point Foundry Preserve is located at 80 Kemble Ave, Cold Spring.

Second Most Popular Town in Hudson Valley to Just Walk Around

There are no facts to back up this claim, but for me and my family we always walk around Beacon, New York a bunch of times in the summer and when the kids are tired of Beacon, we head to Cold Spring. My kids call Cold Spring "the cool place that we can walk through a tunnel town." They're referring to the tunnel that you need to walk through to get to the Hudson River side of the town.

MOO Says the Ice Cream

After enjoying a long day walking around, taking in everything Cold Spring, you have to stop at what some call, "The World’s Best Ice Cream Shop!" Moo Moo's Creamery located at 32 West St, Cold Spring, offers guests some of the best ice cream anywhere and all of their ice cream is made on-site. They normally offer 16 flavors every day, but according to their website, they are always experimenting with new flavors.

