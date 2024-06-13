5 Hudson Valley Father’s Day Plans That Dad Will Love

If you still haven't planned anything to do with Dad this weekend, here are five great events happening around the Hudson Valley that he will love.

For the Dog-Loving Dad

If Dad is a dog lover, a fun event at City Winery in Orange County may be right up his alley. Daddies & Doggies Fest features classic rock cover bands playing music from The Police and The Cars. There will also be food, games, drinks and other activities. The family-friendly event costs just $10 with $5 going towards the Humane Society of Walden. VIP tickets are also available. The Event takes place on Sunday at 2pm, with the grounds opening at noon.

For the Food-Loving Dad

The Hudson Valley Food Truck Festival is happening on Saturday at Barton Orchards in Poughquag. The popular event features food trucks offering everything from savory barbecue to desserts. Cousin's Maine Lobster, the Cluck Truck, Thailicious, the Waffle Wagon and more will all be in attendance (scroll to the end for a complete list). There will also be live music, activities and games for the whole family. Tickets are available online, with a special 20% discount using the code word "Boris".

For the Car-Loving Dad

The Classic and Modern Car Show is happening on Saturday at Thomas Bull Memorial Park in Montgomery. 23 different classes of vehicles will be on display. There will also be a beer truck, vendors, cigar rolling, a DJ and more. Admission is just $5 and children under 10 are admitted for free.

For the Water-Loving Dad

Several cruise operators are hosting special Father's Day tours of the Hudson River. The Pride of the Hudson has two narrated sightseeing tours taking off at 1pm and 4pm from Newburgh. The Rip Van Winkle II also offers 90-minute tours out of Kingston. For a more intimate cruise, Nothing But Time Sailing Charters has smaller tours available for up to 6 people out of Poughkeepsie. Several times are available on both Saturday and Sunday.

For the Fun-Loving Dad

Jet Set Tiki Bar on the Newburgh Waterfront is hosting a special Father's Day Drag Brunch. Victoria Bohmore will be hosting performances by Holly Honeypot, King Nilus and Christian Gaye. The show starts at 1pm, with doors opening at noon. Admission is $25 and a full menu of brunch items and cocktails be available for purchase. Tickets are available through Big Gay Hudson Valley.

