5 Epic Sandwiches Found in the Hudson Valley

When did Flavor Town get an 845 area code? These are just a few of some amazing sandwiches you can find locally.

One could argue that the Hudson Valley is home to some of the best restaurants in New York maybe even the nation.

We're so close to the Culinary Institute of America of course a lot of that amazing talent is going to stay local.

These sandwiches look like something you'd find featured on the Discovery Channel if you traveled all over the country but these mouthwatering sandwiches are right here in our own backyard.

These are some of the most awesome sandwiches you find spread out all across the Hudson Valley in no particular order.

Do you think you can try them all?