4 Most Sinful Cities in New York State

Why did this city make this list again? Could it be Satan?

Most of us couldn't name the 7 Deadly Sins. Do you know what they are? If you didn't read the Bible then maybe you know them from the Brad Pitt movie. The 7 sins are lust, greed, envy, gluttony, pride, sloth and wrath. You don't even need to be religious to believe that these things don't exactly lead to a healthy or productive lifestyle.

Some places in America have more sinners than others. There's an obvious number one answer. Las Vegas is earned the name "Sin City" for a reason. It has the most sinners.

Nevada doesn't have the only sinners in America. Believe it or not New York State has its fair share too.

Wallet Hub made a list of the most sinful cities. The way they determined these cities was actually quite genius. They compiled data for certain crime numbers. They gathered violent crime, hate crime, bullying, shootings and attack statistics. For jealousy, they gathered theft numbers. Greed was determined by how many casinos the city had nearby. Lust was determined by adult entertainment options in the city. Vanity numbers depended on plastic surgeon locations. Sloth numbers were determined by unemployment and college dropout numbers.

New York City made 15th on the list of most sinful cities. Buffalo made 63. Rochester followed right behind at 69. The Hudson Valley wasn't excluded from the sinners list. One Westchester County city made the list. Yonkers came in at 165 out of 182. Yonkers has made this list before.

