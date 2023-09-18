4 Hudson Valley Restaurants Have Huge Deals for Cheeseburger Day

It's National Cheeseburger Day and there are several Hudson Valley restaurants with delicious deals.

The only thing that makes a cheeseburger taste better is when it's free or close to it. This year you can put that theory to the test as some of the most popular cheeseburgers are being offered on deep discounts to celebrate National Cheeseburger Day on Monday, September 18.

Wendy's National Cheeseburger Day Deal

A "hot and juicy" Wendy's Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger for one cent seems too good to be true, but on National Cheeseburger Day anything is possible. Customers can order the one-cent cheeseburger with any purchase made on the restaurant's app. Just click the offers tab to take advantage of the deal. And if you can't make it on Monday, this deal is actually good through Friday, September 22.

McDonald's McDonald's loading...

McDonald's National Cheeseburger Day Deal

If you're looking for a bigger meal, McDonald's is offering it's double cheeseburger to customers for just 50 cents. The deal is only good on Monday and it has to be made through the app, but there is no additional purchase necessary. So, if you're craving a double cheeseburger you can get one for just 50 cents.

Burger King's National Cheeseburger Day Deal

Not to be outdone, Burger King has a whole week's worth of deals starting with free cheeseburgers on Monday. That's right, with any purchase you can get a free cheeseburger on September 22 as long as you order through the app and are a member of the restaurant chain's loyalty club. Burger King is also offering free Whopper Jrs on Tuesday with any purchase and Buy-one-get-one Whoppers on Wednesday.

Burger King Burger King loading...

Applebee's National Cheeseburger Day Deal

You can save up to $6 by purchasing a cheeseburger at Applebees on Monday. The restaurant is offering its Classic Burger, Classic Cheeseburger and Classic Bacon Cheeseburger for just $8.99. The deal is good for customers dining in and ordering online or on the app.

Hudson Valley Restaurants Celebrating National Cheeseburger Day

Other Hudson Valley restaurants aren't necessarily offering discounts on cheeseburgers, but are "celebrating" the day. Social media accounts for some of the Hudson Valley's favorite burger joints like Joe's Dairy Bar, Dutchess Bier Cafe, Schatzi's, Tony's Newburgh Lunch and Ben's Fresh don't turn up any specific deals, but some are still promoting the holiday as a great time to come and enjoy a burger.

5 Cheeseburger Facts to Make EveryDay Cheeseburger Day