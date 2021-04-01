4 Hudson Valley Gas Stations Handing Out Free Gas This Month

If you're in the right place at the right time this month, you're going to be able to put gas in your tank without paying.

During the month of April, four Hudson Valley gas stations will be handing out free gas to their customers. And before you ask, there are no strings attached. It's all part of the Boris and Robyn Show's yearly April Fuels promotion.

Getty Images

Last year, in the beginning weeks of the pandemic, WPDH was unable to visit gas stations in person for the yearly April Fuels giveaway. But this year it's back. We'll be getting you those free gas cards every week and you won't have to touch or sign anything to get yours.

Every Wednesday a different gas station will participate in giving away free gasoline. All you need to do to take advantage of the deal is to download the WPDH mobile app. On Wednesday mornings at 8am, we will announce where the Boris and Robyn Show will be waiting with your free gas cards.

Show up with your smartphone and just fire up the WPDH app to unlock your free gas card. We will hand one out to every person who displays the image on their app until supplies run out.

Be sure to tune in every Wednesday morning at 8am to find out where that day's free gas is being given away. And if you don't have the WPDH app on your phone yet, be sure to download it now so you don't miss out!