3rd Annual Doggie Dash for the UCSPCA

The 3rd annual Doggie Dash to benefit the Ulster County SPCA is going to be a bit different this year, but it's happening on Sunday, Oct. 4. And it's the only 5k fun run/3k walk where you can bring your dog.

This year's Doggie Dash is a fully-immersive virtual event with an interactive map, goodie bags and trophies and peer-to-peer fundraising. Register on their new JustMove app, where you can race live against other runners or walkers, with voice integration and updates. Choose where you want to run, and then kick off the event with them on their Facebook Live event on Oct. 4 from 11:30AM - 3PM.

All proceeds from the race will benefit the Ulster County SPCA. To learn about the work of the Ulster County SPCA and their mission to provide shelter, medical care and adoption opportunities to abused, neglected and homeless animals in Ulster County, visit their website. For more information about this year's Doggie Dash, check out the facebook event page.