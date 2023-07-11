35 Places to Eat Like ‘The Bear’ in The Hudson Valley

If you're obsessed with The Bear and are looking to experience food just like you've seen on the show, we've got 35 great Hudson Valley eateries you need to check out.

The highly acclaimed FX series has been making headlines ever since its second season dropped on Hulu. The show follows a James Beard Award-winning chef named Carmine who struggles to take over his brother's Chicago sandwich shop and dreams of transforming it into one of the world's best restaurants.

The show has been applauded by those in the culinary world as being an extremely accurate portrayal of the restaurant business. Scenes from the series were filmed at real, world-renowned restaurants and includes cameos from well-respected chefs.

Those who've watched have been obsessed with some of the dishes served on The Bear including Carmine's lemon chicken piccata, Sydney's Cola-Braised Short Rib and Risotto and Marcus' "perfect" donut. While the technology doesn't exist (yet) for your television to cook for you, there is a definitive list of places right here in the Hudson Valley where you can experience the same culinary delights for yourself.

The Bear's Hudson Valley Connection

In one pivotal scene, young chef Sydney discusses her training at the CIA, explaining that it's not the government organization, but the Culinary Institute of America. Of course, those in the Hudson Valley know all about the CIA, but may not be aware of how lucky they are to be surrounded by restaurants that are actually run by the school's graduates.

The techniques and discipline taught at the CIA are celebrated on The Bear, and viewers quickly learn just how much work, knowledge and determination goes into making a restaurant truly great.

Where to Eat Like The Bear in the Hudson Valley

Dutchess County Tourism has launched an app called the CIA Chef Finder that identifies restaurants and cafes in the Hudson Valley that are run by graduates of the Culinary Institute of America. The good news is that while some of them are high-end dining, others include small bakeries, cafes and sandwich shops that are accessible to everyone. These kitchens are held to a much higher standard and are pumping out some of the most amazing food you've ever had.

You can download the app and learn more about these restaurants, locate them on a map and even check in to win rewards from the Culinary Institute of America and Dutchess County Tourism.

Reserva Wine Bar in Beacon

McKinney and Doyle Bakery and Fine Foods Cafe in Pawling

Heritage Food and Drink in Wappingers Falls

Crew Restaurant and Bar in Poughkeepsie

Il Figlio Enoteca in Fishkill

Zoe's Ice Cream Barn in LaGrangeville

Bluestone Kitchen + Bar in Poughkeepsie

Twisted Soul in Poughkeepsie

Gino's Pizza and Restaurant in Poughkeepsie

Amanda's Macaron Shoppe in Poughkeepsie

The Crafted Kup in Poughkeepsie

Hudson & Packard in Poughkeepsie

Mill House Brewing Company in Poughkeepsie

Lolita's Pizza in Poughkeepsie

Essie's Restaurant in Poughkeepsie

Kelly's Bakery in Poughkeepsie

The Restaurants at the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park

Uncle Sam's Canteen in Hyde Park

Emy Delights & Bites in Hyde Park

Babette's Kitchen in Millbrook

Milea Estate Vineyard in Staatsburg

Kips Tavern in Rhinecliff

The Amsterdam in Rhinebeck

Le Petit Bistro in Rhinebeck

Bread Alone Bakery and Cafe in Rhinebeck

Buns Burgers in Rhinebeck

Tasting Room at Gendron Catering in Rhinebeck

Check out the full list at Dutchess Tourism.

