35 New York Counties To Resume Elective Outpatient Treatments

Several Hudson Valley counties were given the approval to resume elective outpatient medical procedures Wednesday while more progress needs to be made in other areas to get the same clearance. Dutchess, Putnam, and Ulster Counties all may resume services while Westchester, Rockland, and Orange Counties aren't there yet.

According to Johns Hopkins Medical Center, elective surgery is one that can be scheduled in advance. It could be a surgery you've chosen to have for a better quality of life but is not a life-threatening condition that can include things like hernia or cataract surgery. Facelifts, liposuction and anything that can be done to improve a patient's appearance is also considered elective.

The counties that can resume elective outpatient surgeries as of Wednesday are:

Allegany

Broome

Cattaraugus

Chautauqua

Chenango

Delaware

Dutchess

Essex

Franklin

Fulton

Genesee

Herkimer

Jefferson

Lewis

Livingston

Madison

Monroe

Niagra

Oneida

Onondaga

Ontario

Orleans

Oswego

Putnam

Saratoga

Schoharie

Schuyler

St. Lawrence

Steuben

Sullivan

Tompkins

Ulster

Wayne

Wyoming

Yates