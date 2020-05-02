35 New York Counties To Resume Elective Outpatient Treatments
Several Hudson Valley counties were given the approval to resume elective outpatient medical procedures Wednesday while more progress needs to be made in other areas to get the same clearance. Dutchess, Putnam, and Ulster Counties all may resume services while Westchester, Rockland, and Orange Counties aren't there yet.
According to Johns Hopkins Medical Center, elective surgery is one that can be scheduled in advance. It could be a surgery you've chosen to have for a better quality of life but is not a life-threatening condition that can include things like hernia or cataract surgery. Facelifts, liposuction and anything that can be done to improve a patient's appearance is also considered elective.
The counties that can resume elective outpatient surgeries as of Wednesday are:
- Allegany
- Broome
- Cattaraugus
- Chautauqua
- Chenango
- Delaware
- Dutchess
- Essex
- Franklin
- Fulton
- Genesee
- Herkimer
- Jefferson
- Lewis
- Livingston
- Madison
- Monroe
- Niagra
- Oneida
- Onondaga
- Ontario
- Orleans
- Oswego
- Putnam
- Saratoga
- Schoharie
- Schuyler
- St. Lawrence
- Steuben
- Sullivan
- Tompkins
- Ulster
- Wayne
- Wyoming
- Yates