Alice Cooper-Led 2022 Monsters of Rock Cruise Lineup Revealed

The Monsters of Rock Cruise will be back sailing in 2022 with Alice Cooper at the helm of the performance lineup. Organizers have been navigating the waters of the pandemic, but now have a full lineup of acts ready to set sail in 2022 with the on-sale for the event kicking off today (May 11).

In addition to Cooper, Queensrÿche, Cinderella’s Tom Keifer, Skid Row, Lit, L.A. Guns, Kix, Winger, Michael Monroe, Great White, H.E.A.T, Loudness, Pat Travers, Y&T, Eclipse, Vixen, Rose Tattoo, Black ‘N Blue, Firewind, Chris Holmes, Joel Hoekstra, Lillian Axe, Faster Pussycat, Pink Cream 69, Dangerous Toys, Killer Dwarfs, XYZ, Beasto Blanco, Electric Boys, Crazy Lixx, Little Caesar, Roxanne, Signal 13 and John Corabi will all be taking part. Plus, official cruise hosts -- Eddie Trunk (VH1, SiriusXM), comedians Don Jamieson and Jim Florentine (former hosts of VH1 Classic's hit TV show That Metal Show), SiriusXM’s “Ozzy’s Boneyard” and “Hair Nation” hosts Keith Roth and Lüc Carl, Nikki Blakk, Izzy and Brian, Metal DJ Will, and Ginger Fish -- will be moderating Q&A’s and activities specifically designed to bring the party up a notch.

This marks the 10th anniversary for the cruise, which will depart from Miami, Florida on a five-day/five-night cruise running Feb. 9-14, 2022. The Royal Caribbean's Freedom of the Seas will visit ports in CocoCay, Bahamas and Labadee, Haiti with performances from the participating rock and metal acts filling the cruising period.

The public on-sale is currently underway with cabins starting at $1,799 per person (double occupancy, not including mandatory taxes and fee supplement). For more info and booking, visit the MonstersOfRockCruise.com website.

Those participating in the cruise will have access to interactive events with the artists including Q&A sessions, Gong Show Karaoke, So You Think You Can Shred, Cooking with Rock Stars, Painting with Rock Stars, Rock Stars vs. Average Joe basketball, beach volleyball and more. Plus there will be theme nights and the opportunity to dine with select bands.

As for your destination, get a closer look at a Perfect Day at CocoCay with this aerial drone video showcasing some of the sites. Additional info on the locations and activities can be found via the Monsters of Rock Cruise website.

2022 Monsters of Rock Cruise Lineup

Monsters of Rock Cruise