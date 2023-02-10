2 Shot Inside Popular Hudson Valley Eatery, New York Man Arrested
Following a long investigation, a Hudson Valley man has been accused of shooting two men inside a popular eatery.
2 Shot Inside Rockland County, New York Restaurant
On October 22, 2022, at approximately 2:30 a.m., the Haverstraw Town Police Department responded to a report of shots fired at P&D Seafood Restaurant.
During the investigation, police learned two men were shot inside the restaurant located at 9 Main Street, Haverstraw.
Following what police describe as an "extensive investigation" a suspect was arrested.
Nanuet, New York Man Accused Of Shooting Two Inside Haverstraw, New York Restaurant
This week, detectives from the Haverstraw Police Department arrested 38-year-old Percy Ayers II of Nanuet.
Ayers was charged with two counts of attempted murder, two counts of assault, criminal use of a firearm, two counts of criminal possession of a weapon, aggravated criminal possession of a weapon, and reckless endangerment.
Police didn't say how their investigation led to the arrest.
The Haverstraw Town Police Department was assisted in this investigation by the Rockland County Sheriff's Office, the Rockland County District Attorney’s Office, the Clarkstown Police Department, and the New York City Police Department.
Ayers was arraigned in the Village of Haverstraw Justice Court and was remanded to the Rockland County Correctional Facility.