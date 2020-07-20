2 Jet Skis Collide in Hudson Valley

Multiple injuries were reported.

On Friday, the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene of a boating accident on White Lake in the Town of Bethel. The investigation at the scene revealed that at approximately 5:15 pm, a jet ski driven by David Saturn, 53, of New Jersey was underway near the middle of the lake with a 13-year-old passenger on board, police say.

Another jet ski, driven by a 15-year-old from Brooklyn, with two passengers, ages 16 and 17, collided with the first jet ski. The 16 and 17-year-old passengers were ejected. The 17-year old suffered facial injuries and was taken by Mobile Medic Ambulance to Orange Regional Medical Center. The injuries were reported as non-life-threatening, police say.

Saturn was issued a summons by the Bethel Town Constables for not having a boater safety certificate. The accident remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Marine Unit.

