2 GoFundMes For Surviving Family of Newburgh Triple-Homicide

Hudson Valley residents are trying to help the surviving family members of the Town of Newburgh triple-homicide. Here's how you can also help.

Authorities responded to the home on Route 300 after neighbors reported hearing gunshots coming from the home around 8 a.m. Sunday.

Jimmy Crisantos, 27, Shatavia Crisantos, 26, and 9-year-old Giovanni Tambino, Shatavia’s son from a previous relationship, were killed Sunday in their Town of Newburgh home. A fourth victim, Jimmy's 3-year-old son, is in critical condition with multiple gunshot wounds, police say.

The news of the triple-homicide has devastated many Husdon Valley residents. Omaira Pena started a GoFundMe to help the Crisanto's family pay for funeral expenses.

"Jimmy was an amazing father, husband, son, brother and a friend loved by all. He was always positive and put his family first," Pena wrote.

King Rico also started a GoFundMe to help the surviving members of the Crisantos family pay for medical and funeral costs.

As of this writing, Pena's GoFundMe has raised just under $3,000 and has been shared over 1,000 times while Rico's GoFundMe has raised over $1,070.

Kaliek Goode-Ford, 30, of Newburgh was charged on Monday with murder and attempted murder

