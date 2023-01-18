2 Arrested After 100 MPH Chase On New York’s Most Dangerous Roads
Two men were arrested in the Hudson Valley after a 23-mile high-speed chase on some of the most dangerous roads in New York State.
On Tuesday, Jan. 17, New York State Police arrested two men following a high-speed chase on the Palisades Interstate Parkway.
High-Speed Chase On Palisades Interstate Parkway In New York
Just after 2 a.m., troopers patrolling the Palisades Interstate Parkway in the town of Ramapo, New York spotted a 2021 Nissan Altima traveling north on the parkway in alleged violation of numerous New York State Vehicle and Traffic Laws.
Troopers stopped the vehicle near exit 12, but as officers approached the car, the vehicle fled the area and continued north, police say.
Troopers initiated a high-speed pursuit.
High-Speed Chase Enters New York State Thruway, Route 17
The vehicle exited the Palisades and entered the New York State Thruway continuing to travel north to exit 16 where it entered State Route 17 and exited at the 131 off-ramps.
In total, the high-speed chase spanned 23 miles with speeds around 100 miles per hour, according to New York State Police.
The driver, identified as 37-year-old Marcus Manigault of New York City, eventually lost control of the vehicle and struck a guard rail at the intersection of Nininger Road and County Route 105.
Two Facing Drug Charges After High-Speed Chase In Rockland, Orange Counties
Manigault and his passenger, Attley Samuel, 29, of Nanticoke, Pennsylvania, both received minor injuries. Both were treated on the scene by Woodbury EMS.
Both were charged with criminal possible of a controlled substance, criminal possible of a controlled substance with intent to sell, felonies, and criminal use of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Manigault was also charged with unlawful fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle and obstruction of governmental administration, misdemeanors. He was also issued 48 tickets.
Both were transported to Orange County Jail pending arraignment.