1st Annual ‘We Got Your Six’ Motorcycle Run Set For Poughkeepsie

Bikers will ride for those who served at big weekend bike run.

We Got Your Six is a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping homeless Veterans rebuild their lives and redevelop their self-confidence. Helping them get back on their feet and back to living a solid, stable, meaningful life. The mission is to help the homeless veterans of the world to get off the streets and reconnect with the society and their loved ones.

In the military, “got your six” means “I’ve got your back.” The saying originated with World War I fighter pilots referencing the rear of an airplane as the six o’clock position. If you picture yourself at the center of a clock face, the area directly in front of you is twelve o’clock. Six o’clock is what lies behind you. On a battlefield, your “six” is the most vulnerable. So, when someone tells you that they’ve “got your six,” it means they’re watching your back. By extension, that person expects you to have their back as well. “Got your six” is now a ubiquitous term in the military that also highlights the way military members look out for each other.

1st Annual We Got Your Six Motorcycle Run This Weekend in Poughkeepsie

1st annual We've Got Your Six ride to help raise funds for continuing support of local veterans and their families will take place this Sunday, Sept. 24 at American Legion Post 1302 in Poughkeepsie. Registration starts at 9 am, kickstands up at 11 am for the ride. When you get back from the run, they'll have live music from the band Double Shot featuring guest vocalist Mike Robinson along with, food, beverages, poker hands, and raffles going all day! Admission for the event is $25.00 for riders, $15.00 for passengers.

American Legion Post 1302 is located at 55 Overlook Rd in Poughkeepsie, NY. Get more info on the event here.

