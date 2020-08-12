19-Year-Old Leads Troopers on Wild Chase Through Hudson Valley

Police say a 19-year-old man driving a bright red Dodge Challenger led them on a high-speed chase through the Hudson Valley.

On Tuesday morning just after 10am, state troopers say they attempted to pull over the 2019 Challenger on the Taconic State Parkway. The car refused to stop, so officers engaged in a chase down the southbound side of the Taconic.

Backup officers were sent to Salt Point Turnpike to lay spike strips on the roadway. As the suspect drove over them, they were effective but did not stop the driver from attempting to flee. The vehicle exited on to Route 44 and continued to flee from police.

Eventually, the driver lost control, hitting an unoccupied vehicle and crashing on the side of the road. Police say the suspect then exited the car and continued to flee on foot. After a pursuit, the 19-year-old was taken into custody near Masten Road in the town of Pleasant Valley.

An investigation revealed that the vehicle was reported stolen in New York City. Jayshawn J. Brayboy of Queens was arrested and charged not only with fleeing an officer, but also possession of a stolen vehicle, which is a felony. After given a court date of October 1, Brayboy was turned over to the Saratoga Sheriff’s Office where there is also a warrant for his arrest on unrelated charges.