14-Year-Old Hudson Valley Girl Mysteriously Goes Missing

Police are asking for the public's help in finding a young Hudson Valley girl who has been missing since Tuesday.

On Thursday the Town of Wallkill Police in Orange County released images of a young girl who they say is a missing person. The child is identified as Amayalise Perez, a 14-year-old girl from the Town of Wallkill.

A flyer released by the Town of Wallkill Police states that the girl was last seen on September 20 leaving a friend's house on "Handford Street" in Middletown. This appears to be a typo. We weren't able to locate Handford Street, but Hanford Street is located between West Main and Monhagen Ave.

Perez is described as five-foot, two inches with "honey brown" hair and brown eyes. A profile of the young girl from five years ago is still posted on the Middletown School District's website. Amayalise was interviewed about being a student at William A. Carter Elementary and listed being an honor student as one of her greatest accomplishments. The student credited her parents as her inspiration and dreamed of one day getting a scholarship to "a really good school" and becoming a lawyer.

When asked what she would do if she was given one million dollars, Perez answered "I would split it. I'd buy food for people who need it. I'd give a chunk of money to my family and the last bit I'd keep to myself."

Police are urging anyone who may have information on the whereabouts of Amayalise Perez to contact the Town of Wallkill Police Department at 845-692-6757.

In fifth grade, Perez said that the world's biggest problem is that "some of us don't care about other humans and it's really sad." Hopefully, the kindness of strangers will bring Amayalise back to her family.

