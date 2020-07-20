13 Classic Hudson Valley Diners That Do It Right

You can't beat the ambiance of a classic Hudson Valley diner. And in a world still dealing with a pandemic, if you don't feel like eating in, there's always takeout.

What's your favorite Hudson Valley diner? Respond in the comments with how many you've experienced yourself.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Listen to the Boris & Robyn Show weekday mornings from 6AM to 10AM on 101.5 WPDH through your WPDH mobile app. Connect with WPDH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Read more: