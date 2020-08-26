11th Annual Virtual Prostate Cancer Walk

It's nice to see that even during a pandemic we can still raise money for important causes. For instance, this year the Premier cares Foundation had to make some adjustments to their annual Prostate Cancer Walk. And the walk will happen, but for 2020 it will be virtual.

The Annual Prostate Cancer Walk is changing things up and going virtual with a socially distant swag bag pick up at Premier Urology located at Eastdale Village in Poughkeepsie. A virtual walk is a real walk, but it’s on your terms. Your pace, your place, run or walk wherever you want, anytime during the day of Sept. 20. It’s your choice.

Stop by this grab-and-go event and pick up your care bag swag before you walk. Each bag includes free gifts, coupons, a commemorative t-shirt, and more. Plus, enjoy pre-packaged snacks, meet the doctors, and event sponsors. Social distancing will be enforced on-site and face masks are required.

The money raised from the Prostate Walk benefits financially challenged patients in the Hudson Valley with Prostate Cancer and other serious urological and gastrointestinal diseases. For all the information you'll need to know about this year's Virtual Prostate cancer walk, visit the event facebook page.