10 Extraordinary Reports of Connecticut Bigfoot Encounters

Bigfoot, Sasquatch, the Yeti, whatever you call it mankind has countless stories of run-ins with the hairy, scary beast and some of them are in Connecticut, believe it or not.

10 Extraordinary Reports of CT Bigfoot Encounters The Bigfoot Field Research Organization is a legit group that takes the business of Bigfoot very seriously, so if you have had an encounter with a Bigfoot, you should not hesitate to reach out to them. When you think about Bigfoot, and I do a lot, Connecticut is one of the last places that comes to mind but there are far more eyewitness accounts than you might imagine. These are 10 of the most extraordinary Bigfoot sightings in the Nutmeg State.



This is not a mistake that I included so many Litchfield County witness reports. From what I can tell from the Bigfoot Field Research Organization website, Litchfield has the most Bigfoot reports in the State of CT. So, to my friends in New Milford and surrounding towns, BEWARE!

Inside the Charming Russian Village in the Woods of Southbury Every Tuesday you can hear "The Place You Live" on the Ethan and Lou Show featuring Mike Allen. Mike takes a deep dive into one local story each week and this week it was all about a Russian village in Connecticut. This week we learned that Southbury, CT is the home of a tiny Russian Village designed by some of Russia's most well respected writers.

Danbury Man Shares His UFO Eyewitness Story and Photos Everyone has a story to tell and some are more interesting than others. Recently, I was contacted by a Danbury man who had read an article I’d written about UFO’s and he wanted to tell me his story and share his photos. From the opening sentence, I knew it was a story I wanted to hear and the pictures were even more intriguing. This is a UFO story from a Danbury man named Bill Salvador, in his own words.



Look Inside The Ultimate 'Hobbit House' in Pawling, NY