Consider this your official lesson on how NOT to act at a concert. Not only did these fans get kicked out of rock and metal shows by the performers themselves, but each ordeal was caught on film, forever labeling each concertgoer as "that guy."

If you've grabbed tickets to a Guns N' Roses show, it's probably not the smartest idea to wear a Slash shirt. If you're enjoying a Queens of the Stone Age performance, don't throw stuff at Josh Homme, because he has no problem dishing out a verbal beating. And in all cases, don't start a fight or rough up a women in the pit, because you'll be pointed out by Dave Grohl or tossed out by Bruce Dickinson.

Check it out for yourself in these 10 Epic Concert Ejections!

