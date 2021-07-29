ZZ Top won't stop performing and touring after the July 28 death of longtime bass player and co-vocalist Dusty Hill. The bluesy Southern rock veterans already have a replacement musician, allowing them to continue their ongoing North American tour that stretches into 2022.

However, out of respect, the band did cancel their scheduled show on Wednesday in Simpsonville, S.C., after making a statement acknowledging Hill's death. But as revealed later that same day by rock radio personality Eddie Trunk, ZZ Top bandleader Billy Gibbons has confirmed that the group will carry on.

Gibbons told Trunk that himself, the radio host reported, with the ZZ Top founder even sharing some final words he received from Dusty that had the bassist passing the torch to his successor.

"Received this just now via text from [Gibbons] regarding [the] passing of Dusty Hill," Trunk tweeted. "Billy told me [it's] OK to share w/ fans: 'As Dusty said upon his departure, 'Let the show go on!' And, with respect, we'll do well to get beyond this and honor his wishes.'"

Trunk added in a separate message, "Also this from [Gibbons]: 'Dusty emphatically grabbed my arm and said, 'Give Elwood the bottom end and take it to the top.' He meant it, amigo. He really did.'"

Gibbons was referring to the fact that ZZ Top guitar technician Elwood Francis had already taken Hill's place on bass starting earlier this month after Hill had to leave the tour because of a hip injury. Days later, Hill died at his home in Houston at the age of 72. Francis will presumably stay in the onstage position at least until the band's current trek concludes next year.

See ZZ Top's upcoming concert dates below. Get tickets at zztop.com.

ZZ Top 2021-2022 North American Tour Dates

July 30 – Tuscaloosa, Ala. @ Tuscaloosa Amphitheater

July 31 – Valdosta, Ga. @ Wild Adventures

