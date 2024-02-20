The Song Vince Neil Wants Back in Motley Crue’s Set For the First Time in Over 10 Years

During an appearance on SiriusXM's Trunk Nation with host Eddie Trunk, Vince Neil revealed which Motley Crue song he wants back in the set for the first time in over 10 years.

A band well-known for their litany of hits, Motley Crue's setlists are often reflective of just that. There are 11 songs the band has performed over 1,000 times and the one Neil wants falls a couple hundred shy of that tally.

The answer came when his bandmate, guitarist John 5, called into the show. He even lobbed a question toward his singer, asking, "Is there any song that we don't play that you would want to play live?"

Singling out a track Crue have not played since reuniting, Neil offers, "I always liked the song 'Red Hot.'" "Me too!" John 5 enthuses, sharing a similar affinity for the speedy Shout at the Devil track.

READ MORE: Five of Nikki Sixx's Favorite Motley Crue Deep Cuts (One Has Never Been Played Live)

"We used to do it," Neil adds, "I'm sure, John, you know it. You know the song. We could start rehearsing it right before the show and he'd get it and we'd get it. It's a fun song."

The question is then flipped back on John 5, who is smitten with the entire '80s catalog. "Anything off Too Fast For Love or Shout at the Devil or Theatre of Pain or Girls Girls Girls or Dr. Feelgood (laughs). Any of those, I'd love to do. That'd be great," he muses.

Vince Neil Chats With Eddie Trunk

"Red Hot" Live Stats

According to setlist.fm, "Red Hot" is Motley Crue's 12th most-played song live, having been performed 643 times. Beyond a guitar solo, which has been featured at Crue shows 813 times, the rest of the most frequently played songs are all over the 1,000 mark.

The last time the band played "Red Hot" was Oct. 6, 2013 as part of Motley Crue's residency at the Hard Rock Hotel in Las Vegas.

It was first performed on April 19, 1982 at Perkins Palace in Pasadena, California, well over a year before Shout at the Devil was released.

Motley Crue, "Red Hot" Live (Oct. 5, 2013)

Motley Crue on Tour

Motley Crue have a few tour dates on the books in 2024, the next up being May 3 in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Head to the Motley Crue website to see all the scheduled dates.