Zumbathon in Highland for Breast Cancer Research

I'm pretty sure that in one way or another, cancer has touched all of us. Whether we've lost a friend or family member, helped someone battle it or battled it ourselves, we've been affected. So it feels good when we can take part in something that also helps battle this horrible disease.

The Zumbathon 2020 will be on Saturday, Oct. 10, from 1PM - 4PM at St. Augustine's Catholic School at 35 Phillips Avenue in Highland. 100% of the proceeds will go to the American Cancer Society for Breast Cancer Research. Some of Hudson Valley’s hottest Zumba instructors are ready to come together to dance, laugh and raise funds to fight breast cancer.

Pre registration is recommended as there are limited spaces available to ensure social distancing. Masks are required upon entry and will be available for purchase at the event. Entry fee is $20 for adults and $10 for children. For more information, check out the event facebook page or call Sherri at (845)705-1324.