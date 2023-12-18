Zebra Performs Full Album Live at City Winery December 29th; Enter To Win

The iconic band Zebra is returning to the Hudson Valley! They will be at City Winery Hudson Valley on December 29th celebrating the 40th anniversary of their hit 1983 debut album by performing it in its entirety.

Zebra, consisting of Randy Jackson, Felix Hanemann and Guy Gelso, formed in New Orleans in 1975 as a Led Zepplin cover band at first, before releasing their self-titled debut album in March of 1983. Thanks to the radio and MTV airplay of "Tell Me What You Want" and "Who’s Behind the Door?, the album went gold, and at that time was the fastest-selling debut album in Atlantic Records history.

This concert will showcase all the hit songs from the album in order for the first time. Highlights include “Who’s Behind the Door?”, “Tell Me What You Want”, “Wait Until the Summer’s Gone”, and other fan favorites including some mind blowing covers of Led Zeppelin.

Enter To Win

Tickets to this special event are now available, which will include admission to the concert AND a pre-show dinner with full bar service! Here's how you can win those tickets to see Zebra live at City Winery Hudson Valley in Montgomery on December 29th. Simply enter your information below and we will contact you if you're a winner.