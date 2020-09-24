Youth Big Game Hunt Coming Next Month

New York's annual Youth Big Game Hunt is scheduled for this upcoming Columbus Day weekend.

The event is scheduled for Columbus Day weekend, October 10-12. During this event licensed 14 and 15 year-olds may use a firearm to hunt game. They are accompanied by an experienced and licensed adult hunter.

This is a great opportunity for young hunters to gain experience with big game hunting.

All eligible junior hunters may take one deer and one bear. During the youth hunt, antlerless deer taken with a firearm may be tagged with a regular-season tag or a Deer Management Assistance Program tag. Antlered deer may only be tagged with the regular season tag.

Though junior hunters may have multiple deer tags, they may only take one deer with a firearm during the Youth Big Game Hunt.

Additional rules that apply to junior hunters and their adult mentors are noted on the DEC website.