You’re Running Out of Time to Binge These Shows on Netflix

If you been looking for a good show or movie to binge-watch, there's no time better than now, as these titles are leaving Netflix in the coming weeks.

Netflix is always adding and removing movies and shows, due to licensing rights. It makes, but it also creates a surge of people being gravitated to those shows solely based on the fact that they feel like it's their only chance to watch it before it disappears into the void. We're halfway through June and looking ahead at July, there's a lot of titles that are leaving Netflix.

The most notable being the Back to the Future Trilogy, Scarface, Enter the Dragon, The Twilight Zone, and Twin Peaks. They will all leave Netflix on or after July 1. Will they ever come back? Most likely, but there are no signs of when.

Here is a full list of what Netflix is saying goodbye to just on July 1 alone:

30 Minutes or Less (2011)

A Bridge Too Far (1977)

A Thousand Words (2021)

The Accountant of Auschwitz (2018)

Acts of Violence (2018)

Angamaly Diaries (2017)

Back to the Future (1985)

Back to the Future Part II (1989)

Back to the Future Part III (1990)

Bad Teacher (2011)

Behind the Newsroom (1 Season)

The Best Man (1999)

Bonnie and Clyde (1967)

Cappucino (2017)

Castle of Stars(2017)

Chicken Kokkachi (2017)

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs (2009)

Club Friday The Series 8 (Seasons)

Cool Hand Luke (1967)

Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011)

Daffedar (2017)

Death Race 2 (2010)

Dream Big: Engineering Our World (1 Season)

Enter the Dragon (1973)

The Feels (2018)

Fiddler on the Roof (1971)

For the Win (1 Season)

Flowering Heart (Season 1)

From Paris with Love (2010)

Gemini (2018)

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011)

Gothika (2003)

Herrens Veje (2018)

Hormones (3 Seasons)

Inst@famous (2018)

Immortals (Season 1)

Invictus (2009)

Jason X (2001)

K-911 (1999)

K9 P.I. (2002)

Kaviyude Osyath (2017)

Killers (2010)

The Land Before Time (1988)

The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure (1994)

The Leged of Michael Mishra (2016)

Leprechaun (1993)

Little Singham Bandarpurr Mein Hu Ha (2019)

Lovey Dovey (1 Season)

Ma Chu Ka (2017)

Mac & Devin Go to High School (2012)

Melodies of Life: Born This Way (1 Season)

Melvin Goes to Dinner (2003)

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad (1988)

Open Season (2006)

Our Shining Days (2017)

Paathi (2017)

Pareethi Pandaari (2017)

Paulettante Veedu (2016)

Redemption (2013)

Road to Yesterday (2015)

Room on the Broom (2012)

The Roomate (2011)

Roonpi Secret Love (3 Seasons)

S.W.A.T. (2003)

Sarvopari Palakkaran (2017)

Scarface (1983)

Secret (2007)

Shorts (2009)

Slobby’s World (1 Season)

Sotus the Series (1 Season)

Stone Age (2017)

Suicide (2016)

Tayo the Little Bus Movi: Mission Ace (Seasons 2-3)

Theeram (2017)

ThirTEEN Terrors (2014)

Tik Tok (2016)

Top Grier (2018)

Training Day (2001)

Two Weeks Notice (2002)

Viswasapoorvam Mansoor (2017)

We, the Marines (1 Season)

What a Wonderful Family! (2017)

What Women Want (2000)

Winchester (2018)

You Carry Me (2015)

Netflix likes to take away movies and shows throughout the month. Each week or every few days, more selections will go away. At least there are always fresh shows coming in and new seasons of existing shows being released.

Are you going to miss any of these titles?

How long it takes to binge 'The Office,' 'Game of Thrones,' and 50 other famous TV shows