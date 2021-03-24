You Can Now Get Girl Scout Cookies at a Mall in The Hudson Valley

Hudson Valley residents can now get their hands on some delicious girl scout cookies while shopping in the Hudson Valley.

On Tuesday, officials from the Galleria at Crystal Run confirmed Girl Scout cookies are back.

“We are always excited to work with our local non-profit organizations to help support their missions,” General Manager at the Galleria at Crystal Run Eric Price stated. “We are proud to continue our partnership with the Girl Scouts Heart of Hudson to help the enrichment of our local youth and wish them all the best in their cookie sales this year.”

Every weekend from now to May 9, guests at the Galleria at Crystal Run will be able to purchase their favorite Girl Scout Cookies at socially distant and contact-free cookie booths located in the food court on the upper level. All the proceeds stay local, funding Girl Scouts Heart of Hudson's projects and experiences, as well as important programming.

“We are very excited to continue our partnership with the Galleria at Crystal Run,” Girl Scouts Heart of the Hudson CEO Marie Reger said. Girl Scout cookies are a perennial comfort food that represent a sense of normalcy in our ever-changing environment. We are thrilled that Girl Scouts will have the opportunity to hone their entrepreneurial skills through in-person booth sales and provide moments of joy to their neighbors and the community.”

Approximately 17,000 girls participate in the program throughout Dutchess, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Sullivan, Ulster, and Westchester counties, officials say.

