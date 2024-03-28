“Pipeline” Closed: Yonkers Police Shut Down Illegal Firearm Trafficking

For the past two years numerous New York law enforcement agencies have been collaborating in shutting down a major illegal weapons operation in Westchester County. In those two years, law enforcement gathered evidence, identified and arrested suspects and were successful in getting more than two dozen illegal firearms off the streets. With the announcement last week, the suspects now know their fate and it brings an official close to law enforcements investigation.

Under Investigation follder ThinkStock loading...

Law Enforcement Undercover

The events of the investigation were all detailed in the official press release put out by the Westchester County District Attorney's Office lead by District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah.

According to the release, the investigation began back in the Spring of 2022 and was initiated by the Yonkers Police Department. During the investigation, Yonkers Police worked in conjunction with the DEA, the New York City Police Department, the New York State Police, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Violent Criminal Enterprise Bureau of the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office.

Althom Althom loading...

Over the course of two months from April 28 to June 24 of 2022, undercover law enforcement agents met with and purchased more than 30 "ghost guns" from the suspects, who had been running the firearms from Washington D.C to Yonkers. These sales, apparently occurred on five separate occasions.

Cockfighting in Puerto Rico Getty Images loading...

Law Enforcement Moves, Arrests Made

In total, three suspects were arrested and charged by law enforcment in this gun running scheme. The first of the arrests came on June 24 2022, same day as the last undercover buy. Yonkers Police and the DEA arrested and charged 29-year old Jose Gregorio Olivo-Feliz and 23-year old Pedro Junior Olivo-Feliz both of Yonkers with Criminal Sale of a Firearm in the First Degree.

Officer Arresting Young Man Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

It was five days later on June 29, that law enforcement was able to arrest the last suspect identified as 28-year old Netaly Pena-Camilo of Washington D.C. Pena-Camilo was charged with two counts of Criminal Sale of a Firearm in the First Degree, Criminal Sale of a Firearm in the Second Degree, Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree, and Conspiracy in the Fourth Degree.

Courtroom. artisteer loading...

All three suspects admitted to the crimes and plead guilty to the charges. All three suspects will also be required to serve five years of post release supervision following the end of their prison sentences. The elder of the Olivo-Feliz's is to serve 9 years, the younger Olivo-Feliz is to serve 7 years and Pena-Camilo is to serve 15 years. Together they will serve a combined 31 years behind bars.

Comments on Case from D.A Rocah

As it might be expected following the completion of a long term case like this, D.A Rocah had plenty to speak on. In part she said...

This case underscores our tireless and proactive efforts to stop the proliferation of illegal firearms...

Get our free mobile app

D.A Rocah was also incredibly complementary to the work done by all parties involved and acknowledging that the success of the case was due to all participating agencies "working in sync".

Photo by Tingey Injury Law Firm on Unsplash Photo by Tingey Injury Law Firm on Unsplash loading...

Together the members of law enforcement shut down what was being referred to as an "Iron Pipeline" for illegal gun sales. The case itself was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Rachel Ehrhardt and Kevin Jones.

Facebook Gun Policy In New York State Gallery Credit: Clay Moden

NJ arrests, sentences linked to Jan. 6, 2021 U.S. Capitol riot More than three years later, roughly 40 people from New Jersey or with NJ ties have been charged with involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt/Dan Alexander