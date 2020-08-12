Yoga With the Horses of Lucky Orphans

The summer is winding down and we're still dealing with the coronavirus pandemic. I think a lot of us thought that we'd be done with it by the time summer was over, but it looks as though we'll be kicking off a safely distanced fall in a few weeks. Are you feeling the stress? Want to relax? How about a yoga class with the horses of Lucky Orphans Horse Rescue?

Lucky Orphans, Rte 22 in Dover Plains, is hosting a Yoga With the Horses class on Sunday, Aug. 23 at 11AM. Rebecca Doring is a local 500hr Hatha Yoga Teacher, and a 200hr Meditation Teacher. She believes that when we are more aware of our own bodies, minds, and breath, we have the power to feel the way we most desire in our daily lives. She seeks to guide students towards awareness through breaking down the big picture into small, accessible steps. She integrates inspirational themes into her classes along with a simple breakdown of anatomy with the intention to create a transformational experience on the mat.

This class will be outside. Bring your own mat, or other needs. It's only $40 per person with a portion going directly to the horses. For more information, visit the even facebook page.